Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi return to Mumbai after Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, fans of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in New Delhi have been trying to spot the trio in the capital as they shoot in their city. Now, after completing the Delhi shoot, Salman, Katrina and Emraan have returned to Mumbai. The trio was papped at the private airport as they returned to the city. While photos of Salman and Katrina from the shoot in Delhi have been going viral this week, it seems they completed the shoot and are back in the city now.

As Salman walked out of the airport, the paps called out to him. The superstar acknowledged them from a distance and walked towards his car. The Tiger 3 actor was seen clad in a casual tee with distressed jeans with a cap and sunglasses. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen walking out with Emraan Hashmi from the private airport. Katrina waved to the paps from a distance. She was seen clad in a pink tracksuit with shades and a mask. On the other hand, Emraan was seen sporting a cool blue hoodie with jeans and shades.

Previously, the film has been shot in several locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. Salman, Katrina and Emraan have been the talk of the town since the film was announced. When Salman reached New Delhi this week to shoot for the film, he shared a video of his signature walk as Tiger and left fans excited. On the other hand, Katrina also had shared a photo of soaking in the winter sun as she kicked off the Delhi shooting schedule. For Tiger 3, Emraan also has undergone a massive physical transformation.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films.

