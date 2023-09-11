Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon in Welcome 3; 6 awaited on-screen reunions

Bollywood has seen several hit jodis delivering impeccable performances in the past. From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta, the audience has showered these actors with love for their powerful on-screen chemistry. This article has some exciting news for all the Bollywood fans as some hit ‘OG’ on-screen jodis are set to reunite. From Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, here is a list of Bollywood jodis that are set to make a comeback, with the last one being a fan favorite.

6 awaited on-screen reunions to watch out for

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

A prominent on-screen couple from the 1990s, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen together in Welcome 3. Having worked together in films such as Mohra and Barood, their on-screen chemistry has left the audience amazed. Now, as they are set to star in the Ahmed Khan directorial Welcome 3, fans can’t contain their excitement. Seems like the two-decade-long wait for Akshay Raveena fans will get a full stop now.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

From Partner to Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have delivered several hit movies together. Notably, the duo also starred in the first two parts of the Tiger franchise together. Now, after a long break, the couple is set to make a comeback together with Tiger 3, which is slated to be released in November this year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

There is good news for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans as the Karan Arjun of Bollywood are set to make a comeback together as they will feature in Maneesh Sharma's directorial Tiger 3. Though the Badshaah of Bollywood will make a cameo appearance in the movie, fans can’t stay calm as the duo will be seen on the big screen together after a long break. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aditya Chopra spent Rs 35 crore on the SRK-Salman sequence in Tiger 3. Our Karan-Arjun duo was last seen on the big screen in the movie Pathaan.

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are all set to reunite on the big screen together with Style after a two-decade-long break. The Xcuse Me actors will soon feature in a Sam Khan directorial. Produced by Hitesh Khushalani, Bhuvi Khushalani, and Zafar Mehdi, the movie will reportedly launch a new actress in the industry.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon

After an eight-year-long break, Kriti Sanon and Kajol are ready to feature in the mystery thriller movie, Do Patti. Notably, the movie will also mark Kriti’s debut as a producer. The two were last seen together in the 2015 movie Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

The most awaited return of Bollywood trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is finally coming to an end as they are set to return with three projects. The Hera Pheri trio will feature in the sequels of Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome. They can also be seen in Hera Pheri 3.



