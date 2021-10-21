Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: Couples who remained friends post their split

Bollywood is a place where it is believed there are no permanent friends and enemies and our celebs have proved it time and again. Interestingly, being in the limelight is a part and parcel of a celeb life and celebrities tend to make headlines not just for their friendships and controversies but also for rumoured link ups. And while these links ups leave the tongues wagging, the break up rumours also manage to create a massive buzz in the town.

It is believed that once in a while we find people who manage to touch our hearts in a way that they become an important part of our lives. And while we have to end a relationship due to various reasons, maintaining a cordial relationship with an ex isn’t an easy task. This is applicable for celebs as well. While many celeb affairs and splits have made the headlines over the years, not everyone has managed to remain friends after parting ways. So, here’s a look at 5 Bollywood couples who maintained a cordial equation post their break up.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Deepika’s love affair was one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood. The duo had fallen in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno and while they were head over heels in love with them, the duo went on to part ways after a year. However, they have managed to maintain a cordial relationship post their split. In fact, they had collaborated twice post their split for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha and their chemistry has won hearts. Talking about the same, Deepika spoke about it in an interview and said, “Our friendship only gets better with age. We have been friends for a very long time”.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh

When Anushka Sharma had shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat, there were rumours about their love affair. However, the rumoured relationship didn’t last long and parted ways soon. However, they ended up maintaining good relations and even shared the screen space in Dil Dhadakne Do. In fact, Anushka was one of the first celebs to send best wishes to Ranveer post his marriage with Deepika Padukone. She said, “Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club”.

Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who have been one of the most talked about couples, broke a million hearts when they called off their 13 years of marriage in 20014. While the divorce happened with mutual consent, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained friendly equations and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, Sussanne even moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown so that the War actor could spend time with their son.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Among other couples, there have been rumours about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s love affair. The two not just made a sizzling pair on the silver screen, but there have been speculations about them being head over heels in love with each other. While they had parted ways a couple of years later, Salman and Katrina continue to be great friends and share a great equation both on and off the screen. In fact, in her interview with Indian Express, Katrina had stated, “Salman’s advice has been important for me. I think it’s been invaluable. He’s had a very strong basic sense of the working of the film industry, so that’s helpful. But it’s quite similar to Anushka Sharma and all other YRF protégés having Adi (Aditya Chopra) advise them. In my case having Salman and his circle to give me advice was definitely very useful and very important”.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

Kalki and Anurag surprised everyone when they tied the knot in 2011 after dating each other for 2 years. And while they parted ways a couple of years later, they have managed to remain friends and share impressive camaraderie, love and respect for each other. In fact, after Anurag’s name had cropped up in the #MeToo controversy, Kalki had penned a long not recalling the times when Anurag had stood up for her integrity and supported her.

