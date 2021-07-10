Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to return to Tiger 3 set on THIS date & head for international shoot in August?

Due to the second lockdown owing to COVID 19 outbreak, shoot for Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi had come to a standstill. Now, as per a leading daily's report, the shoot is all set to resume this month.

Fans of and have been waiting for that one glimpse of their Tiger 3 stint together since the reports of the shoot kicking off had come in. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19 and damage to the set due to cyclone Tauktae, the ongoing shoot schedule was derailed. Now, as per a report, Salman and Katrina are all set to return to resume shooting this month. Not just this, the two may reportedly head for an international shoot in August.

As per a report in Mid-Day, producer Aditya Chopra has apparently given a go-ahead to the idea of resuming shoot in Mumbai after assurance that the crew has got at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccination. As per the daily's report, the director Maneesh Sharma has already been prepping to return to shoot with Salman, Katrina and Emraan. A source revealed to the daily, "Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them". Further, it was shared that Emraan will be joining the shoot for an important 'confrontation scene'. The shoot will reportedly commence on July 23.

Further, there were reports earlier that makers of Tiger would be setting up a set of international locations in Mumbai amid the ongoing pandemic. As per the latest update by Mid-Day, the makers have decided against it. As per the daily's report, the makers have decided to head for an international shoot post August 15 with Salman, Katrina and others instead of making a 'replica of a Middle-Eastern market.' A source revealed to the daily, "With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai".



Meanwhile, in an earlier exclusive, Pinkvilla had also informed that the shoot for Salman and Katrina starrer Tiger 3 will commence anytime after June. It was also revealed by Pinkvilla that the script for Tiger 3 has been penned by none other than Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan. Now, all fans are waiting for is an official confirmation from the makers about the film. Reportedly, Emraan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist who will face off against Tiger aka Salman in the third instalment. When the reports came in, fans of Salman and Emraan were excited to see them on screen.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 script written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan; Take Tiger and Zoya across the globe

Share your comment ×