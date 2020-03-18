Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s throwback photo with Irfan Pathan & his son will leave you stumped; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked in several films together. A throwback photo from Bharat promotions of Salman and Katrina with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his son is truly a visual delight. Check it out.

Among the most loved on screen duos in Bollywood, and have managed to leave the audiences impressed with many of their past films. From Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda to Bharat, Katrina and Salman have proved to be a perfect team on the big screen and each time the two have worked together in a film, it has been a sure shot box office winner. While their last film together Bharat managed to impress everyone due to his story, it was Katrina and Salman’s chemistry that bowled fans over.

Now, while surfing the internet, we stumbled upon an adorable throwback photo of Khan and Kaif from the promotions of Bharat that left us completely zapped. In the photo, we can see Salman posing right next to former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his little son. Katrina can be seen smiling and posing away for a photo with Irfan and Salman. The photo was shared back in May 2019 by Irfan himself when Salman and Katrina had gone to shoot for a special segment for the finals of IPL 2019.

Katrina can be seen rocking a yellow floral dress while Salman can be seen looking dapper in a camouflage shirt with black jeans. The duo surely made fans root to see them again on the big again. While several reports claimed the next part of Tiger may be in the works, however, nothing has been said about Salman and Katrina coming together for a film again. Meanwhile, in the past, Katrina and Salman’s films have managed to create magic on box office and fans love to see the duo together on the big screen. Well, seeing this throwback photo, we’re sure fans would root to see them soon in a movie together!

Check out Salman and Katrina’s photo with Irfan:

