Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 crosses Rs 400 cr mark globally; she calls herself 'fortunate'

Starring actors Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, Tiger 3 turned out to be a major box office success, with the film recently crossing the Rs 400 crore mark globally. Katrina, who is relishing the soaring triumph of her recent venture, expressed joy and said how the Tiger franchise has given her immense ‘love since 2012’ and also highlighted the tussle that she underwent with each of the Tiger films.

Each Tiger film has challenged me physically and mentally: Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and notably, all films of the franchise turned out to perform well at the box office. Katrina Kaif, who has been a part of the series since its first part was released in 2012, expressed elation on the franchise turning out to be such a huge success and called herself ‘fortunate’ for having been a part of the series.

A report by ANI quoted her saying, “The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it’s something that I cherish greatly.”

The actress continued to delve into her happiness on the triumph of the series. She said that it has provided her with the opportunity to revisit her character and how she considers herself fortunate to have had that in her career.



Furthermore, she highlighted that despite the tussle she underwent with each Tiger film, she relishes the success and priceless support the audience has offered to the movies.

“To have a successful franchise that gives us the opportunity to keep revisiting the characters is something I have been very fortunate to have in my career. Each Tiger film has challenged me physically and mentally. Celebrating this success and continued audience support is priceless and the joy, respect and appreciation the Tiger franchise has given me will always remain cherished,” the star added.

About Tiger 3

The film has been directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and had a theatrical release this Diwali, on November 12. It stars actor Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Notably, the film had set a record earlier, with it having 12 action set pieces, which is the most in the spy universe.

