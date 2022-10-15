Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 delayed, to release on Diwali 2023 instead of Eid
The film will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages also.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has finally got a release date. The film will be released next year on Diwali. The lead actors took to their social media handles and announced the big news. He also shared a picture along with the post. Tiger 3 is directed by Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma and it will be released in two more languages apart from Hindi, i.e. Tamil and Telugu.
Tiger 3 announcement:
Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.” As mentioned it was earlier reported that the film was supposed to release during Eid. But now, the makers have shifted the release date to Diwali. The picture shows only Salman Khan’s eyes and half face which is covered with a mask. As soon as he shared the poster and made the announcement, fans dropped emojis in the comment section.
Katrina Kaif also shared the same post with the caption, “Tiger & Zoya are arriving on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”
Take a look here:
Work fronts:
Salman Khan is set to star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is expected to hit the theatres on 30 December 2022.
Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror comedy is releasing on November 4. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and on Merry Christmas featuring Vijay Sethupathi