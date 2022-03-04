Entertainment LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at test game, Hrithik Roshan's family pampers Saba Azad

On Friday, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has releases on Disney+Hotstar. Our reviewer Himesh has shared his take on its first 3 episodes.

"All said and done, Rudra is a good debut for Ajay Devgn on OTT, that has ample dramatic moments laced with adequate thrill. You are gripped into this world from the first episode," add Himesh.