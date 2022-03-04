Entertainment LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at test game, Hrithik Roshan's family pampers Saba Azad
On Friday, Aditya Narayan took to social media to share his joy with the world as he and wife Shweta welcomed a baby girl. Sharing a photo from his wedding, Aditya wrote, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."
On Friday, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has releases on Disney+Hotstar. Our reviewer Himesh has shared his take on its first 3 episodes.
"All said and done, Rudra is a good debut for Ajay Devgn on OTT, that has ample dramatic moments laced with adequate thrill. You are gripped into this world from the first episode," add Himesh.
Today, Former Indian Men's Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli is playing his 100th test match in Mohali. Ahead of the match, his wife Anushka Sharma joined him on the field at the felicitation ceremony where he was honoured by Coach Rahul Dravid and his team mates. Photos of a proud Anushka went viral on social media and fans were in awe of this power couple.
Recently, Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have been in the headlines. Now, Saba shared a story on her Instagram handle where she gave fans a glimpse of the yummy meal that came from Hrithik Roshan's family on her being sick. She shared it with a note of gratitude on social media.