Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's BTS PIC from Tiger Zinda Hai makes us wish to seem them together on screen again

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen chemistry is visible in all of their movies. Meanwhile, check out a rare BTS picture of the duo from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.
Mumbai
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have collaborated for numerous projects most of which have been declared hits. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry for the very first time in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and the same thing continued with rest of the movies too. Right from Tiger Zinda Hai to Bharat, the duo has never failed to entertain the viewers with their amazing on-screen chemistry. We best many of their followers want to see them together in a movie again!

While speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare BTS picture of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the sets of the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The two of them are having some conversation with the rest of the crew on the sets. Salman Khan looks dapper in a black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching jeans. Katrina, on the other hand, is wearing an all-black outfit with a scarf wrapped over her shoulders.

Check out the picture below:

This particular picture surely makes us wish to see them collaborate on-screen for a project again. Meanwhile, the two of them were last seen in the movie Bharat that was released in 2019. Talking about Katrina, she is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi in which she has been paired up opposite Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty directorial’s release date has been postponed owing to COVID-19 crisis. Apart from that, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has another project lined up which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

