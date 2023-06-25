Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has an Avengers: Endgame connection; Here's how

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved on-screen pair, is all set to be seen in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film reportedly also features Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. The first two installments were a massive hit at the box office and now fans can't wait to witness Tiger and Zoya's magic on the big screen again. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film bigger and better. The latest report suggests that they have hired top Hollywood action co-ordinator Chris Barnes, who has previously worked on Avengers: Endgame.

Hollywood action co-ordinator Chris Barnes comes on board for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3

Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai featured top-notch and never-seen-before action sequences. The audience was mighty impressed by Salman and Katrina's action avatars. Now, since the excitement about Tiger 3 is sky-high, the makers are doing everything possible to make it huge. Chris Barnes has worked in blockbuster films like The Bourne Ultimatum, I Am Legend, Joker, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War and more.

According to IANS, Tiger 3 will bring its own and unique flavor to YRF's spy universe. A source revealed, "YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavor to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from ‘Pathaan’ or ‘War’ franchises. Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and, of course, YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won't forget. Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never-seen-before theatrical experience."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that the first cut of Tiger 3 is locked and Salman and Katrina will kickstart dubbing work soon. The makers are planning to keep the film ready in advance. The source revealed that most of the primary things will be locked by August.

The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023. Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan.