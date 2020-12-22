Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai turns 3: Cricket to fun on set, Tiger & Zoya's epic BTS moments

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai clocked in 3 years today. The epic chronicles of Tiger and Zoya were full of fun and here's a look at the throwback snippets from behind-the-scenes of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial.

A film that released 3 years ago but still the memories of it remain fresh in the minds of the audiences is and starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The 2017 Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Katrina and Salman as Zoya and Tiger, a Pakistani and Indian spy agent. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger managed to create the same amount of waves and somewhere even more due to Salman and Katrina's terrific performances and chemistry. While on screen, fans witnessed hardcore Terminator-style action, off the screen, Salman, Katrina, Ali and other cast members indulged in nothing but fun.

Today, as the film clocks in 3 years, we decided to go down memory lane with the behind-the-scenes photos and videos that were shared when the film was being shot in the middle-east. From playing cricket on the sets with the crew to indulging in delicious lunches with the cast and crew, the fun Salman and Katrina had in between the shots of the actioner give us a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun between Tiger and Zoya and well, it surely refreshes all memories and helps up gear up for Tiger 3. So, without further adieu, take a look at the BTS memories from Tiger Zinda Hai's shoot.

1. Cricket on set feat Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif indulged in a game of cricket on the sets in between the shots and well, she did flaunt her batting style in the same. The BTS video surely will give you a glimpse of Zoya aka Katrina's love for cricket.

2. Team Lunch feat Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Tiger crew

On a day off, Katrina and Salman joined Angad Bedi, and other cast and crew of Tiger for a lunch and well, surely it was captured in the frame for posterity. The photo brings back Tiger and Zoya memories for all fans of the Tiger franchise.

3. Fun amid Dil Diyaan Gallan shoot

Katrina Kaif and Salman's chemistry in the romantic song, Dil Diyaan Gallan is a sweet memory for all. However, did you know that behind-the-scenes there were several goofy moments between Tiger and Zoya. One of them is clicked right here where Katrina aka Zoya is seen photobombing Salman's perfect photo.

4. Katrina's perfect moves in a BTS video from Swag song

Katrina and Salman gave us all the fun song of the year back in the days with Swag Se Swagat. However, a behind-the-scenes video of Katrina rehearsing with the crew during shoot gave us a glimpse of the hard work that went into making the perfect song for Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina's smooth moves in the BTS clip surely will leave you mesmerised.

5.Zoya aka Katrina's action training

In the film, not just Salman, Katrina too performed several stunts including a sequence of sword fighting. For it, she trained hard and a BTS photo from the shoot gives us a glimpse of what went into Katrina's training for the action sequence.

6. Tiger and Zoya aka Salman and Katrina's sweet moments

Amid shooting the actioner, there were several times when Katrina and Salman were caught in the frame in behind-the-scenes photos. The photos are surely sweet memories for fans of the two stars who love seeing them together on the screen. From chilling together on the set to discussing scenes with Ali, all were captured in monochrome, dim-light BTS photos.

The film, Tiger Zinda Hai, was among the blockbusters of 2017 and it continues to remain special for all of Katrina and Salman's fans. Now, as per reports, Tiger 3 also is in the making and will apparently soon go on floors. Well, surely Salman and Katrina fans would be excited to see Tiger and Zoya back again on the screen.

