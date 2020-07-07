Salman Khan keen to wrap up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; To book a Mumbai studio for the shoot in August?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. As per the latest report, the actor may have sought permission to book a studio in Mumbai to reportedly finish shooting in the month of August.

The COVID 19 pandemic hit the world and in India too, the cases have been on the rise. For the past few months shoots of several films, including starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been stalled. However, with Unlock 1 and 2, several TV shows and films are returning to shoot and it may be the case with Salman’s Radhe too. As per the latest reports, the superstar is extremely keen on wrapping up his film with and hence, may be planning to go back on set by August.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman may have sought permission to book a studio in Mumbai for the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in early August. Reportedly, Radhe’s director Prabhudheva and others are trying to plan out how to shoot with the minimum crew for the remaining one song and portions of the film amid the COVID 19 pandemic at Mehboob studio in Mumbai. The report further mentioned that if the studio is booked, it is likely to be for the month of August.

A source told the daily, “Come August, several films are expected to go on floors. Salman, along with producer Atul Agnihotri and director Prabhudheva, has gone back to the drawing board to devise ways of filming in the post-COVID world without compromising on the movie's scale. They are reworking the pending portions, including a song, so that they can be shot with a minimal crew. The studio is likely to be booked from the first week of August, with Salman hoping to call it a wrap by the month-end.”

Well, if that turns out to be true, then Salman Khan’s fans may just be in for a surprise release of the much awaited cop action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and marks Salman’s 3rd collaboration with the director-actor-choreographer. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Salman released 3 songs, Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and Bhai Bhai that were loved by his fans.

