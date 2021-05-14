Salman Khan keeps it casual as he arrives at vaccination centre for second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS

On Eid, Salman Khan was spotted at the vaccination centre. The actor reached there to get his second dose of the vaccine.

Bollywood celebrities are regularly spotted at the vaccination centre to get their first or second dose of COVID-19. And today it was actor who was spotted in the city for his second dose of the vaccine. The actor, whose film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13, opted for the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr to get his vaccination. To note, Maharashtra has extended lockdown in the state till June 1. He was papped outside the vaccination centre in the city.

The actor opted for casuals. He was seen wearing a charcoal grey coloured T-shirt that he paired with washed jeans. He was covered with heavy security and his pictures soon went viral. In the photos, he was wearing a black baseball cap. Following the safety norms, the actor wore a white mask and so did those who accompanied him. The actor got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. He had shared the news with a caption, “Took my first dose of vaccine today.” As reported, Arbaaz Khan was also spotted outside a vaccination with his son Arhaan recently.

Coming to EID celebrations, this year the celebration will not be grand. The actor did not make an appearance from his balcony to wish his fans due to Coronavirus.

Take a look at the pictures here:

According to other media reports, the actor had shared that this year he is planning a get-together with his family and wants to spend a close-knitted evening with them. His film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to impress his fans. The film also stars , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

