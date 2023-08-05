Salman Khan keeps it stylish in casuals as he arrives at Arbaaz’s birthday bash; Aayush Sharma joins: PICS

Salman Khan is totally busy in his career, with the shooting of his upcoming films and ongoing television show. He recently wrapped the filming of his highly anticipated project Tiger 3 and is set to start shooting for his next soon. However, his busy career has not prevented Salman Khan from being a complete family man. The superstar spends all his free time with his family, especially his siblings. On Friday night, Khan was seen arriving at his younger brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash, in style.

Salman Khan keeps it simple and stylish in casuals

The Dabangg actor's younger brother Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on August 4, Friday, in the presence of his family members and a very few close friends. The actor-director opted for low-key celebrations this time with a quiet dinner party at his residence. Salman Khan was spotted arriving at his brother's home in the wee hours of Friday, to join his younger brother's birthday celebrations. However, Khan was clearly not in a mood to pose and was seen covering his face as he arrived at his brother's home.

The Bollywood superstar opted for a simple yet casual look for the night. Khan served major style lessons and was seen in a grey jacket, which he teamed up with a black t-shirt and a pair of pink tye-dye denim trousers. Salman Khan completed his look with his signature silver bracelet, a statement golden watch, and a pair of black shoes. Later, the superstar's brother-in-law and budding actor Aayush Sharma later joined him for the party and posed for pictures.

Check out Salman Khan's pictures below:

Salman's upcoming projects

The Bollywood superstar is set to reprise his celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathod aka RAW agent Tiger in the upcoming third installment of the much-loved spy thriller franchise. The project, which has been titled Tiger 3, is expected to hit the theatres in November, this year. As per the reports, he will be next seen in Tiger vs Pathaan, the upcoming spin-off of the Tiger franchise. He will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan once again for the project, which will be held by Siddharth Anand. Later, he is reportedly teaming up with senior director Sooraj Barjatya for a family entertainer.