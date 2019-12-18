Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep & Dabangg 3 team greet fans in Kannada as they land in Bengaluru for promotions

As Dabangg 3 is all set to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on December 20, Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep & Dabangg 3 team greet fans in Kannada as they land in Bengaluru and promote their film.

As Dabangg 3 is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens, and the team have gone on a promotional spree. Dabangg 3, releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada besides Hindi, the cast and crew are going places to spread the buzz. A few days ago, the stars were seen attending a promotional event in Chennai and recently, Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, and others touched down at Bengaluru to treat the fans with their Dabanggayi.

Salman Khan shared a video of himself along with Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva, Saiee Manjrekar and others as they landed at Bengaluru airport. The stars wished their fans in Kannada as they entered the city. Kiccha Sudeep greeted the netizens with Namaste while he expressed his happiness on bringing the team of Dabangg 3 home. Director Prabhu Deva too showed his elation on Salman Khan, Saiee and others visiting his hometown. Salman and Saiee also greeted the fans saying namaskar in Kannada language.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, this Friday. Besides Salman Kha, the film also stars , south superstar Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar. The buzz around the film has already skyrocket owing to the catchy chartbusters, whistle worthy one-liners and of course! Chulbul Pandey and we can't wait to grab our popcorn buckets and watch the film.

