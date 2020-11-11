Salman Khan to kick off Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim on THIS date; Shah Rukh Khan to film Pathan before Nov ends

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to make their way to the sets of their respective movies this month. While Salman shoots Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim post-Diwali, SRK will be shooting starting later this month.

Although it has been a difficult year for Bollywood, with no theatrical release since March and shoots brought to a halt, the industry is hoping to end the year on a good note. While several ongoing projects resumed and some even wrapped since the lockdown lifted, November sees a number of new movies kick-start filming. Among the many A-list starrer movies to head to the sets are 's upcoming movie Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and 's Pathan.

Salman has been busy since the lockdown lifted. The actor wrapped the filming of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and now, Mumbai Mirror reports that he is gearing to film Antim post-Diwali. The report states that the actor will walk into the sets starting November 16. For the unversed, the movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi gangster film Mulshi Pattern. The actor dons the police uniform for the movie who is chasing a gangster, essayed by Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film will be shot in a village on the outskirts of Pune. A portion of the filming is also set to take place at studios in Karjat and Mumbai.

On the other hand, as previously reported, SRK will be returning to sets this month for Pathan. The report notes that SRK returns to a full-fledged feature film after almost 900 days. The Siddharth Anand directorial will kick off in Mumbai before the end of November. The movie sees SRK reunite with while this will mark his first project with John Abraham. It has also been revealed that Salman will feature in a cameo. Pathan eyes a late 2021 release.

The news about the filming comes after it was revealed that Shah Rukh shot a cameo in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. It is also said that Aamir directed the scene. Read all about it in the link below.

