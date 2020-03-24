Salman Khan kicks off Radhe post production amid lockdown; Converts farmhouse into an editing studio

Salman Khan isn't taking a break during the lockdown. The actor has relocated to his Panvel farmhouse and kicked off the post-production on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Are you working from home? Well, so is . Bollywood has been under lockdown since last week amid the Coronavirus outbreak. As a result, numerous films and television shoots were brought to a halt. This included the filming of Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman isn't letting the lockdown impact the production of Radhe. While he might not be on sets to finish the movie, the actor has kicked off the post-production work on the Prabhudheva directorial.

As per a Mid-Day report, Salman has converted his Panvel farmhouse into a workspace. A source informed the national daily that the movie's filming is almost complete. The director just has one song featuring Salman and left to shoot. While they wait for the lockdown to open, Salman decided to start the post-production work. He still wants to release the movie on the occasion of Eid. To meet the deadline, he is utilising the lockdown time to wrap up as much post-production work as he could.

"He was clear that taking precautions was of utmost importance at this time. So, he took a small post-production team with him. The superstar headed to Panvel last Wednesday. While director Prabhudheva is in Chennai, Salman is constantly in touch with him over the phone. The two are supervising the editing," the source revealed.

Pinkvilla had previously reported that Salman was eyeing the teaser release alongside ’s Sooryavanshi and attach the trailer with ’s ’83. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, these releases have been pushed indefinitely. It is to see how Salman goes about with Radhe's teaser, trailer and movie release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: COVID 19 doesn’t stop Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s Radhe shoot; WHO's safety guidelines to be followed on sets

Credits :Mid Day

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More