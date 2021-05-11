Salman Khan on kissing Disha Patani in Radhe through duct tape; Jokes next time there will be a ‘mota parda’

Addressing the media during Radhe promotions, Salman Khan shared his funny take on how he will keep following his no-kissing policy on-screen. Scroll down to read what he had said.

Bollywood’s Dabangg is all set to ablaze the silver screen with his forthcoming actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Needless to say, the trailer and the songs of the movie have already piqued the curiosity of fans. Now, with just a few days left to Radhe’s release, Salman and the film’s leading lady are surely leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The Kick actor, who is known for making some candid confessions, has shared his funny take on how he will keep following his no-kissing policy on screen.

For the unversed, Salman kissed Disha in the upcoming film. In the trailer, the one-second kiss featured the silhouettes of Salman and Disha. Recently, while addressing the media during the promotions of Radhe, the Sultan star jokingly said that the next time he kisses a co-star he will use a curtain. On being asked about kissing for real in his upcoming films, Salman said, “No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen.”

Earlier, while talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Disha had opened up about Radhe and said she is both excited and nervous at the same time. “I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction and hoping that they really enjoy the film,” she added. Talking about shaking a leg with Salman in the movie, the Baaghi actress shared, “Salman sir has his own style, when he’s dancing nobody is seeing anyone else. His aura is so big, you can’t really take your eyes off him, so I had to put my 100 percent effort.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The highly-awaited flick will have a multi-platform release on Eid, May 13, 2021.

Also Read: Interview: Salman Khan on Radhe, comedies and more: I am the same old Salman, right from Maine Pyaar Kiya days

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×