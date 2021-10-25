Salman Khan lauds John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer; Sends best wishes to the team

As the theatres have opened across the country, the Bollywood makers are all set to take over the big screen. While the month of November has several big Bollywood releases including some box office clashes as well. Amid this, the new week has begun on a powerful note for John Abraham’s fans as the trailer of his much awaited Satyameva Jayate 2 has been released. To note, the vigilante action film happens to be the sequel of John’s 2017 released Satyameva Jayate. And while the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 is out, it is garnering a lot of appreciation.

Joining them, Salman Khan has also taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to shower praises on Satyameva Jayate 2. This isn’t all. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has also sent best wishes to the team for the release of the movie on November 25. He wrote, “Very nice trailer, congrats and best wishes for release on 25th Nov … @TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar #MilapZaveri”. Overwhelmed with Salman’s gesture, John replied saying, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Means a lot coming from you. Wish you and Ayush all the very best for Antim.”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s tweet:

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Means a lot coming from you. Wish you and Ayush all the very best for Antim. https://t.co/LL61bzWcOP — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 25, 2021

To note, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth with brother in law Aayush Sharma, which is slated to release on November 26, was supposed to have a box office clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. However, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 then preponed the release of the movie by a day. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and team will also be unveiling the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth today.

