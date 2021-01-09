Salman Khan lends his voice for the first time for a pensive poem in Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz; WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz released this week on ZEE5. The inspiring story of a common man fighting for his existence has been backed by Salman Khan and his production house. Now, a poem in his voice has been released and it will tug at your heart.

joined hands with director-actor Satish Kaushik and backed his film, Kaagaz that released this week. Film 'Kaagaz', where Pankaj Tripathi plays Bharat Lal Mritak, who fought for his life for 19 years after being declared dead by interests keen to take over his assets, has been receiving great reviews since it's release on Zee5 Premium. The trailer of the film had piqued the interest of the audiences and director Satish Kaushik also is seen playing the role of a lawyer in it.

The film takes the viewers back to the hinterland and wears its provincial heart on its sleeve. While Pankaj Tripathi shines in the entire film, another most talked about thing about the film is the poem 'Poetry of Kaagaz' which has been narrated by megastar Salman Khan. The poetry of Kaagaz in Salman Khan's rendition talks about how the battles in the world are reduced to being all about pieces of paper and how it’s a document that, more often than not, makes or breaks the lives of common people. This is the first time ever the actor has narrated a poem.

Take a look at Salman Khan's poem for Kaagaz:

While the poem has been composed by Rahul Jain, the beautiful lyrics have been written by Aseem Ahmed Abbassee. Kaagaz is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production and produced by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik and Vikas Malu. The film is now streaming on Zee5 Premium and has released in a few selected theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan comes on board Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim for a special Ganpati song

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×