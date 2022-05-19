Salman Khan lifts Preity Zinta upside-down in EPIC throwback PIC; Fans post hilarious comments

Preity Zinta took to social media space and treated fans to an epic throwback picture with Salman Khan. Preity has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she continues to stay connected with her fans on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space and often treats netizens to adorable photos with her family, along with precious throwback pictures every once in a while. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Preity posted yet another, unseen, epic throwback photo with none other than Salman Khan.

In the photo shared by Preity, one can see her hanging almost upside-down as Salman Khan holds her by her legs. The two actors, who look quite young in the picture, cannot but laugh as they look at each other. Sharing this snap, Preity aptly captioned the post, “Throwback to a time when I didn’t have to do lots of crunches to have a strong core (laughing emoji) Since this picture is so priceless I would love for you guys to caption it (heart-eyed emoji) #throwback #funtimes #memories #ting @beingsalmankhan.”

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded it with likes and comments. They also showcased their creative side as they left hilarious comments under Preity’s post. One fan wrote, “Dum laga k haisha”, while another said, “(red heart emoji) Caption: Head over heels – ting!” Yet another comment read, “Har Core Jo Crunch karega!” Another user wrote, “Jhule jhule lal da mast kalandar..(laughing emoji)”.

Salman Khan lifts Preity Zinta in epic throwback post:

Salman and Preity have shared screen space in several films together like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Jaaneman, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, and Heroes.

While Preity has been away from films for some time now, Salman will be soon seen in Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta’s baby twins Jai & Gia get customized Punjab Kings jerseys for IPL 2022 game day; PIC