Salman Khan looks all things dapper in new PIC; Fans can't stop gushing over him

Superstar Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. Post the release of the film, Salman reportedly started shooting for his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3. Amid his busy schedule, Salman, on Friday afternoon, took to social media and treated fans with a dapper picture of himself.

Fans are all heart for Salman Khan's new picture

In the picture, Salman is seen sporting a blue t-shirt paired with a cool hat. The actor looks all things suave in his bearded look. Going by the backdrop, it seems like Salman is spending his summertime at his farmhouse in Panvel. He shared the picture on Instagram without any caption. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, his fans were seen going gaga over it. A fan commented, " Tiger is ready to Roar again." Another fan wrote, "Handsome as Always." Others were seen calling him 'dapper'. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt also dropped the raised hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Salman is reportedly shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger 3. SRK will be seen in a special appearance as Pathaan in the film. If reports are to be believed the superstars are currently shooting in Madh Island with high security. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles.

Salman is yet to announce his next film after Tiger 3. Recently, his brother and actor Sohail Khan said that he is working on a project currently and Salman is his first choice. The project could potentially be a major action film. When he was asked about the film and if Salman would feature in it, Sohail told the media, "First choice toh wahi hoti hai ke bhai ke paas jaaye. Woh suitable bhi hona chaiye bhai ke liye. Bhai hai, lekin professional hai. Like or not like (the role) woh unke upar hai (The first choice is to go to your brother. But he should also be suitable for the role. He is my brother, but he is professional too. It depends on him if he likes it). When you make a film with Salman Khan, the expectations increase. So you have to even be that sure about your script when you go to him. Let’s see once the script develops."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Not Karan Johar, Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT season 2? Find out