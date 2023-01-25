Salman Khan looks comfy in casuals as he visits Aamir Khan at the latter’s residence; See PICS

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar shares a close bond with his contemporaries, including his arch-onscreen rivals. Bollywood's dear Bhaijaan shares a warm friendship with the other two celebrated superstars of the industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Salman Khan has shared the screen with both Aamir and SRK, and also with most of his contemporary stars. The superstar, who shares a close personal bond with Mr. Perfectionist, was recently spotted visiting the Laal Singh Chaddha actor at his residence. Salman Khan looks comfy in casuals as he visits Aamir Khan

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi, as he visited Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai on January 24, Tuesday night. Salman Khan looked his casual best in a black pullover, as he made an entry into Aamir's residence in his car. The Bollywood superstar completed his look with his signature silver earring, necklace, and a statement bracelet. Along with Salman Khan, many popular faces of Bollywood also visited Aamir Khan's residence on Tuesday night, reportedly for a get-together. Check out Salman Khan's pictures below:

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's onscreen collaborations Bollywood's Bhaijaan and Mr. Perfectionist, who have been close friends even before they made their acting debuts, have shared the screen in some highly popular films in the past. Andaz Apna Apna, the 1994-released comedy entertainer that featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, earned cult status over years and is still immensely loved by audiences.

