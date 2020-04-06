Salman Khan looks cool as he strikes a pose with an air hostess on a flight; See pic

In the picture shared by a fan, Salman Khan looks uber cool donning a blue t-shirt and denim while posing with a cabin crew member on a flight; Check it out.

, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 with , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar was busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the Coronavirus lockdown. Known to be one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan’s fan following is spread across the globe. Recently, we came across a picture of Salman posing with a fan on a flight. The actor was all smiles while posing with a cabin crew member who looked elated on clicking a picture with Bhaijaan.

In the picture shared by a fan, Salman looks uber-cool donning a blue coloured t-shirt and denim with his hands inside his pocket and the air hostess looks pretty while posing for a perfect picture. Meanwhile, recently, Salman shared his lockdown story on social media which is sure to leave many of us stunned. The Bharat actor has shared a video on social media in which his nephew Nirvaan Khan is also seen sitting nearby him. Salman says that he and Nirvaan have been stranded in the house for many days post which the latter adds that he hasn’t seen his father Sohail Khan for the past three weeks. Infact, even Salman has not seen his father Salim Khan for a long time.

(Also Read: Salman Khan lights up the internet as he strikes a pose with his two adorable little fans; See pic)

Meanwhile, Coronavirus lockdown has affected the lives of many including daily wage workers in Bollywood. To help them, Bollywood has stepped up and among them, Salman Khan’s name has been coming forth recently. After reports of Salman asking for bank details of 25000 daily wage workers came out, fans of the actor were filled with pride due to his action. Several times in the past, the Khan family has helped the nation in times of need. And this time too, they stepped up like others from the industry.

Check out Salman Khan's picture here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More