Salman Khan looks dapper as he shares new still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; Check

The Sultan actor announced his family entertainer in August after completing 34 years in the industry. As soon as Salman posted the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and flooded it with red heart fire emoticons. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Bollywood Ka baap.” Another fan wrote, "Wow Soooooo Handsome."

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see his pictures and videos. He often shares pictures and videos of his personal and professional life on social media and impresses his fans. Salman on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and shared a new still from his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . In the picture, Salman looks dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and black sunglasses. The actor captioned the post, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Have a look at Salman’s pictures:

Recently, Salman Khan confirmed that South star Ram Charan would make a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here,’” Salman said during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

