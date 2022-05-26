Salman Khan looks dapper in black as he arrives at Karan Johar's birthday bash; PICS

It is Karan Johar’s 50th birthday and he is celebrating it in style. The ace filmmaker has thrown a huge party for the entire film fraternity. The whole evening has been an absolute visual treat and many famous celebs turned up looking absolutely stunning and ready to party. A while back we spotted Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and also Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao. Now, we spotted another Khan - our dearest Salman bhai and he is looking just too good!

Salman Khan arrives at Karan Johar's birthday bash:

Salman Khan turned heads and made our hearts flutter with his dapper look. He wore a leather jacket with washed blue jeans - one of the best attires ever. Salman also smartly posed for the shutterbugs. Salman raised the temperature with his amazing look. Talking about the celebs whom we spotted, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and many others were seen. The guest list is absolutely star-studded and we are loving it!

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao at Karan Johar's bash

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made a grand appearance as they arrived for KJo's 50th birthday bash. In the photos, the Dangal actor is seen donning a navy blue velvet suit over a blue t-shirt and matching it with blue denim jeans. Kiran, on the other hand, wore a metallic dress at the party.

