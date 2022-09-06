Salman Khan looks dapper in casuals as he gets spotted in the film city for Bigg Boss 16 promo shoot; PICS

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see his pictures and videos. Even at this age, the actor has a chiselled body and is nothing less than the actors from the current generation. He often shares pictures and videos from his workout session and today too he shared a picture from his gym flaunting his packs and we bet fans will not be able to take their eyes off him. Well, he has a couple of exciting films in his kitty for which fans are already jumping with joy. Meanwhile, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was spotted in the film city on Monday. According to the reports, the actor was shooting for the promo of the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

The actor was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and soon pictures surfaced across social media. In the photos, he can be seen clad in a black shirt teamed up with a matching pair of jeans. The upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16 has already created a buzz on social media. According to the speculations, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Farmani Naaz will be the part of the show.

Have a look at Salman’s pics:

Meanwhile, earlier today, Salman Khan has finally shared a teaser of his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, unveiling the official title logo of the action film. The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media platform with the caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films has also shared the same video re-emphasizing how his magnanimous personality over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. Needless to say, the teaser got Salman’s fans excited about the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Salman has also tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal in the teaser, confirming that they will feature in the film as well.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the End of 2022.