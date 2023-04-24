Salman Khan looks dashing as he jets off to Dubai; Ranveer Singh SPOTTED in all-black outfit at Airport-VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s highly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently released in theatres, on the occasion of Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others. Last week, Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram, revealing that he will be in Dubai on April 24 for an event. “Dubai see you on 24th April …”, he wrote. Now, looks like Salman Khan jetted off to Dubai as he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport early in the morning. Also seen at the airport was Ranveer Singh, who was dressed in all-black.

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh spotted at the airport

Salman Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in the wee hours on Monday at the Mumbai Airport. The superstar was seen getting out of his car, and was flanked by his security as he posed for the paparazzi. He looked dashing in a charcoal grey shirt, paired with light blue denim jeans, and black shoes. His fans gushed over him, and while one wrote, “How handsome he is...” another one commented, “Alag hi swag bhijaan ka.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Dubai For Event,” along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was dressed in all-black as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. The actor donned a black jacket over a matching tee, paired with black track pants and matching shoes. He wore a black beanie, sunglasses and a matching face mask. Check out the video below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

