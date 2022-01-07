Salman Khan looks dashing posing with his horse in this pic & we bet you will be left speechless

Salman Khan is a superstar and there is no denying this fact. The actor often makes it to the headlines either for his films or for his personal life. Currently, he is often grabbing the limelight for his upcoming project Tiger 3 that will also see Katrina Kaif. Salman is not very active on social media but there are rare times when he does share his picture and it gets all the fans excited. Today too the actor shared a picture of him posing with his horse and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him.