  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan looks suave in latest photo as he flaunts his muscles; Leaves fans in awe

Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of him wherein he can be seen showing off his toned-up muscles. Take a look.
3939 reads Mumbai
News,salman khanSalman Khan looks suave in latest photo as he flaunts his muscles; Leaves fans in awe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has celebrated his 55th birthday on December 27, has shared a new picture of him on his social media handle and it is absolutely stunning. This year the actor has celebrated his birthday with his family members and close friends owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, soon after Salman’s birthday celebration, several pictures of him started doing rounds on the internet and his fans couldn’t get enough of him. They got all impressed by seeing Salman’s well-toned physique.

Now, in the latest picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor can be seen donning a grey t-shirt paired with shorts and he is looking absolutely handsome in the same. To complete his overall look, he has opted for a cool skull cap. In the picture, Salman can be seen flaunting his bulked-up biceps and toned body. While sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “just being . . .” Soon after he posted the picture, several fans started pouring in comments on the same. Even actress Anita Hassanandani has dropped an awestruck emoticon on the comment section. Take a look:

Meanwhile, during his birthday celebration with the media, he was asked about the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to which he said that he is eyeing for an Eid 2021 release but the exact date is yet to be locked. According to TOI report, Salman further stated, “'Radhe’ will release when it has to. The situation is grave now... when people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment. We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to.”

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Antim and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Salman Khan requests fans not to crowd outside his house on birthday; Urges them to maintain social distancing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

You may like these
Inside Salman Khan's 55th & Ayat Sharma's 1st birthday celebrations with Carnival themed cake & decor; PHOTOS
Newswrap, December 27: Salman Khan's plan for Radhe; Maharashtra HM on Sushant Singh Rajput & more
Aayush Sharma pens heartfelt birthday notes for daughter Ayat & Salman Khan; Calls the latter an 'inspiration'
Katrina Kaif pens cute note for birthday boy Salman Khan; Calls him ‘Great human being’
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor share sweet birthday note for ‘forever superstar’ Salman Khan
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Fans pour in heartfelt wishes for Bollywood’s heartthrob
close