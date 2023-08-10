‘Salman Khan made a mess of Antim’, says Mulshi Pattern director Pravin Tarde

Antim: The Final Truth, released in 2021, featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles was an official remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Mahesh Manjrekar was the director of the Hindi remake. Now, in an interview on a chat show called Bol Bhidu, Pravin Tarde, the director of the original Marathi movie admitted that he has not yet watched the Hindi remake. He also went on to add how Salman Khan made a 'mess of the film'. While the movie was not a disaster, it didn't perform too well at the box office.

Pravin Tarde on Salman Khan making a mess of Mulshi Pattern

On the chat show, the filmmaker shared that Salman Khan was impressed with his work after watching the film. Tarde said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film.’ But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it.”Talking about Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial, he admitted he has not seen the film yet. "Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because in my mind and heart, there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern is a better film," added Tarde.

Upendra Limaye, who has worked in both Mulshi Pattern and Antim, agreed with the filmmaker and added, “No question about it. I have worked in both the films. I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi) was killed in the name of refining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.”

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law also starred in the film. Apart from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the film starred Pragya Jaiswal, Mahima Makwana, and Sayaji Shinde. Varun Dhawan also had a special appearance in one of the songs.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

