Salman Khan made me feel comfortable instantly, says Pragya Jaiswal; calls Akshay Kumar ‘a total prankster’

Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who has shared screen space with both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, recently opened up about her experience of working with the two superstars. She shared how Salman made her feel at ease right from the start, while she playfully described Akshay as ‘a total prankster’, highlighting the fun and lively atmosphere on set with him.

In an interview with News18, Pragya Jaiswal recalled her experience working with Salman on a song sequence for Antim. She shared that meeting the superstar for the first time on set was a memorable moment. She added, "He made me feel comfortable instantly."

Despite feeling nervous and wanting to look a certain way, she was surprised to find Salman Khan in a relaxed and casual mood, sitting outside his caravan in shorts and a t-shirt, sipping black coffee. She described him as 'the coolest, chillest, and sweetest person'.

Pragya went on to describe how she was instantly struck by his handsomeness when they met, as he looked incredibly charming in real life. Standing in her saree, she chatted with him for about 5–10 minutes before he quickly changed and within 15 minutes, they were already shooting the romantic song sequence.

She reflected on the surreal nature of the experience, where meeting Salman for the first time quickly led to diving straight into a full romantic song shoot.

Pragya Jaiswal worked alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein and recalled the experience as completely different from her previous encounters with the superstar. She mentioned having met the actor years ago for a film meeting, but that project never came to fruition.

When they reunited for Khel Khel Mein, it felt like meeting him for the first time. Their film reading at his office, with the entire team, was filled with energy as Akshay’s playful nature and sense of humor immediately made her feel at ease. She added, "He’s such a fun person and a total prankster, so it didn’t take long to break the ice with him."

The actress shared how his supportive approach helped elevate her performance. He made her feel comfortable from the start, constantly reassuring her that they’d have a blast during the film.

His involvement in improvisation was invaluable, with Akshay suggesting lines and helping her with timing. Pragya expressed how lucky she felt to have had the opportunity to work with someone who actively enhances the performance of his co-actors.