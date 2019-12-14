Salman Khan made Saiee Manjrekar feel surreal as he called her ‘Yeh Dekho, Dabangg ki heroine aagyi’

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is directed by Prabhu Deva and will release in theatres on December 20.

Clearly, 2019 is going to end with a bang as aka Chulbul Panday is going to entertain us on the silver screen with Dabangg 3. Needless to say, ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan once again in the uniform and while Salman Khan introduced in Dabangg, the superstar is introducing Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3.

Now during a recent interview, Saiee Manjrekar opened up on bagging the film as she said that she was surprised that Salman Khan saw her as a sweet and simple Khushi whereas in real like, Saiee admits she is very naughty. “I’m surprised Salman sir saw sweet, simple Khushi in me because at home, I’m a little monster,” said Saiee. Furthermore, Saiee said that three months after completing the screen test, she was called over by Salman Khan and given the confirmation for her selection. And one she was selected, Saiee revealed that she felt surreal and happy when Salman Khan pointed towards her as "Yeh Dekho, Dabangg ki heroine aagyi"

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is a prequel that will showcase the life of Chulbul Pandey between the past and the present and while Saiee will be portraying the character of Khushi, Salman's earlier love interest, Sonakshi will be seen as Rajjo. What is interesting is that Saiee will get to work with her parents in Dabangg 3 as Mahesh and Medha are playing parents to ’s Rajjo. Dabangg 3 also features Kichcha Sudeepa, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and will release in theatres on December 20.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

