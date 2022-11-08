Salman Khan makes boxer Nikhat Zareen's 'dream come true' with THIS special gesture; Fans REACT

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who bagged the Gold for India in May 2022 in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championship, has often talked about her admiration for superstar Salman Khan . Earlier in her interviews, she expressed that it was her dream to meet him. It looks like she truly lived her dream to the fullest. Today, Nikhat took to Twitter and shared an adorable video with Salman. The duo recreated his song Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the film Love which was released in 1991.

An excited Nikhat dropped the video on her handle and penned a beautiful note. She called it her 'fan moment'. In the video, NIkhat and Salman are seen grooving to the song. The boxer is on cloud nine and her expressions in the video say it all. Salman is seen sporting a white shirt with black pants while Nikhat has opted for a blue athleisure. Sharing the video with fans, she wrote, "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan."

Fans were excited to see them in the video. One of the fans commented, "Congrats. You deserve more than anyone else to meet him personally." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations champ. You deserve it. Your expressions."

When Salman Khan congratulated Nikhat Zareen

In May, after Nikhat won big, Salman wished her on Twitter. To this, Nikhat replied, "Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart." The Tiger Zinda Hai then replied, "Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”



Work front

Salman is currently busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, he will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2.