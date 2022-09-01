Salman Khan makes heads turn in Lavender shirt-ripped jeans, arrives for Arpita Khan’s Ganapati visarjan; PICS

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and wherever he steps out of his house, the paparazzi never miss out on a chance to click him. Ganesh festival is going on everywhere and like every year Salman’s sister Arpita Khan has welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. Several celebrities from Bollywood have been coming to her house for Ganapati darshan. Salman Khan had made heads turn when he arrived to seek blessings of bappa yesterday and today too he made a stylish entry at Arpita’s house.

In the pictures, we can see Salman Khan rocking a lavender-coloured shirt that he paired with ripped denim. His swag was unmissable like always as he posed with both his hands inside his pocket. His neatly done beard and moustache made him look handsome. Indeed Salman was a sight to behold today. We even saw Aayush Sharma distributing sweets amongst the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan, returns to the big screen in a full-fledged role with Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is loaded with all elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and music. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Later, Salman also has films like Ved and No Entry Mein Entry in his pipeline.

