Salman Khan is a master of ageless charm, swag and these pics are a proof; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan, who has been the fitness icon for the youth for years now, seems to be defying age in these workout pics. Take a look:

Think about one of the best and most successful actors in Bollywood and will certainly top the charts. He is crowned as the Sultan of Bollywood, after all, he has been ruling the industry for over three decades now and there’s no stopping for him. He has worked in several movies and has given numerous blockbusters. And while he has turned 54 in December 2019, Salman still has the charm which makes the young stars have a run for the money.

In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been defying age at every step and it seems like he is ageing like a fine wine. Don’t believe us? Well, a fan has shared a collage of Salman Khan’s workout pics over the last five years and it proves that the superstar is only getting better with time. The collage features Salman’s different pictures where he is was seen sweating hard in the gym. In fact, he has often made our hearts drool with his incredible physique in movies like Dabangg, Sultan and many more. Undoubtedly, it is difficult to get enough of the Dabangg 3 star’s ageless charm and his swag

Take a look at Salman Khan’s different workout pics over the years:

As of now, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by choreographer turned actor Prabhudheva. The cop drama also stars Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in key roles and is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabir Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde.

Credits :Twitter

Read More