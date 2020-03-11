Salman Khan meeting his little fan in THIS video from Tiger Zinda Hai sets will light up your day; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan, who won hearts with his performance in Tiger Zinda Hai, will make you go aww in this video wherein he was seen meeting a little fan while shooting in Morocco.

, who has been ruling the industry for over three decades now, enjoys a massive fan following. From his blockbuster movies to foot tapping numbers and his swag has garnered him a great fan army which isn’t just limited to India or any particular age group. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s fans range from almost every age group and from every corner of the world. While Salman is overwhelmed with love coming his way, he makes sure to oblige the fans with a selfie or by a small conversation as and when possible.

But when it comes to kids, the superstar has a different twinkle in his eyes which speaks volumes about his fondness with kids. In fact, we have got our hands on a video from the sets of his 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai which had some of its portion shot in Morocco. In the video, Salman was seen meeting a little fan on the sets of the movie. The little girl was indeed beaming with happiness on meeting the superstar but the smile on the Dabangg 3 star’s face indeed strike the right chords with our hearts and made us fall in love with him all over again.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video with a fan from Tiger Zinda Hai sets:

As of now, Salman is working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva. Also starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead, the movie is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides, he has collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

Read More