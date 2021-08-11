Salman Khan meets Mirabai Chanu, shares heartwarming photo with Olympic silver medalist

brought wide smiles on the faces of his fans on Wednesday as the actor dropped a special photo. The picture was with none other than Olympian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a heartwarming photo with Mirabai Chanu as they smiled for the camera. The actor also extended his wishes to the Manipuri weightlifter and revealed that he was happy for her.

In the photo, Salman can be seen donning a shawl seemingly gifted by Mirabai. He captioned the photo, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!" Mirabai Chanu is currently in Mumbai and also met Sachin Tendulkar during the day.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Mirabai Chanu's photo below:

She shared photos with the legendary cricketer and said, "Loved meeting @sachintendulkar Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired." In response, Sachin also replied to Mirabai and said, "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard."

Take a look:

Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard. https://t.co/YH4ta0cVY0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2021

ALSO READ: Airport Diaries: Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan snapped as they leave the city for their projects