Salman Khan meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks permission for weapon licence amid death threats

Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since he received a threat letter post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise in June. An unsigned letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)", was allegedly addressed to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. According to the sources, the letter was discovered by Salim Khan's security team outside the actor's Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade where Salim Khan routinely sits after his morning jog. The letter reportedly had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B- which are being interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar.

After the incident, Salman's security was increased. Now, the Dabangg actor was seen at the Mumbai police headquarters as he paid a visit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. According to News18, Salman has now submitted a written application to Mumbai Police to seek a weapon license for his protection amid death threats. Reports also state that he also met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there. A video posted by ANI also shows Salman exiting the headquarters and entering his car.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen next in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is said to be directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Salman also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

