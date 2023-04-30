Salman Khan 'might be' ready to marry and have kids, or maybe not; Find out what's the story

Salman Khan’s love for children is no news. The actor bonds well with children on sets and in his own family. He is close to his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat. They bring out the softer side of the actor. He often showers his love for children through several philanthropic means. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor, one of the most eligible bachelors in the B-town recently opened up about his plans of getting married, parenthood, and having kids.

Salman Khan on having kids

Karan Johar, who is now the father of two kids was once questioned by Salman Khan about marriage. In an award ceremony, Salman asked Karan why he is not married. When asked about it, Salman replied, “That’s what I was trying to do. But, the law may have changed, so, let’s see. I am very fond of children. We have the whole district, the whole village. But my kid’s mother will be my wife.”

Salman Khan on his marriage plans

In the show, when Salman Khan was asked if he is planning to get married ever, Salman shared, "When that person comes, it will happen sir." Later, the Tiger 3 actor spoke about his ex-girlfriends and revealed why none of his relationships elevated to the level of marriage. "Actually, all my previous girlfriends were good. The fault lies in me," explained Salman.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s love life has been subject to media attention for a long time. The actor, throughout his career, has been linked to several celebrities. Recently, the actor appeared in the India TV show ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ where he was asked about his love stories. To this, the actor replied, “My love stories will go with me to the grave.”

Work-wise, Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Pooja Hegde. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, in his kitty.

ALSO READ: No death threat can scare Salman Khan, he savagely says 'They have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be once'