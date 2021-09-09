Salman Khan to miss Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai due to ‘Tiger 3’ international schedule: Report

and will be reprising their roles in the third installment of the mighty successful Tiger franchise. ‘Ek tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan initiated the franchise and turned out to be a roaring success. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, the second unit in the franchise was helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and set milestones as the film raked in the moolah at the box office window. ‘Fan’ director Maneesh Sharma is helming the third part and the film is currently on a globe-trotting shooting spree. Salman Khan and Katrina have shot for a few days in Russia as the filming moved to Turkey.

According to a report in ETimes, Salman Khan will not be turning up for the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai considering that he will not be breaking the bio-bubble for Tiger 3. A source informed ETimes, “Salim saab and family will have Lord Ganesha blessing their home for one-and-half days, like every year. But no, it's just not possible for Salman to be a part of those proceedings. He cannot break the bio-bubble he's shooting in, for Yash Raj's 'Tiger'."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey. Post that the production will reportedly move to Austria. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. Emraan will be playing the main antagonist in the film and the star has been training hard physically in the gym.

