Salman Khan mourns the death of producer of Andaz Apna Apna Vinay Sinha

3186 reads Mumbai
News,salman khan,Andaz Apna ApnaSalman Khan mourns the death of producer of Andaz Apna Apna Vinay Sinha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman on Saturday evening tweeted: "Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family."

Sinha passed away on January 24. He had also produced films such as "Chor Police" (1983), "Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi" (1985) and "Naseeb" (1997).
 

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film "Andaz Apna Apna" is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all times. However, the film only managed a luke warm business at the box-office.

As per reports, Sinha was contemplating to do something on the lines of his cult film, though not exactly a sequel or remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh had reportedly been approached for the film. 

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan also tweeted to express condolences.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement