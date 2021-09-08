Salman Khan mourns the demise of Akshay Kumar’s mother: May she rest in peace

’s massive fan army woke up to heartbreaking news of the unfortunate demise of the superstar’s mother. To note, Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia wasn’t keeping well for a while and was hospitalised lately in Mumbai. In fact, given her critical condition, Akshay had also returned to India immediately despite his hectic schedule. And while the superstar had confirmed the demise of his mother, condolence messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world. Joining them had also mourned Akshay’s mother’s demise.

Taking it to micro blogging site Twitter, Salman mentioned about being heartbroken after learning about the demise of Akshay Kumar’s mother. He also sent prayers for Akshay’s mother’s soul to rest in peace. He also extended support and condolence to the Waqt: The Race Against Time star’s and his family. “Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family .. @akshaykumar,” Salman Khan had tweeted.

To note, Akshay had earlier expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their concern about his mother’s health and urged them to pray for her. Confirming the news of her demise, Akshay wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti”.

