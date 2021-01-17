  1. Home
Salman Khan mourns the demise of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Superstar Salman Khan has mourned the death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad.
Salman, who has been hosting the reality show for over a decade now, posted a picture with Dhakad on Twitter on Sunday.

"Rest in peace Pistaa" Salman tweeted.

Dhakad has died in a road accident.

Pista, 24, who was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season 14 on Friday after the wrap on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants and their vehicle was hit by a vanity van. She died on the spot.

Several past contestants of the show such as Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchantt, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Kamya Punjabi took to social media on Saturday to express grief.

