Salman Khan mourns the demise of his film Sanam Bewafa's director Saawan Kumar Tak: Have always loved you

Filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. He was a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago over a lung-related ailment. Meanwhile, details about the director's funeral are awaited. Saawan Kumar Tak began his career in the entertainment industry as a producer with the 1967 film Naunihal starring Sanjeev Kumar, Balraj Sahni, and Indrani Mukherjee in lead roles. The film also received immense appreciation from the audience and critics.

Now, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of Saawan Kumar Tak. Sharing a throwback picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned it: "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u." To note, He directed two films with Salman Khan, the 2006 romantic film, Saawan... The Love Season with Saloni Aswani, Kapil Jhaveri, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra. He also featured in the 1991 film, Sanam Bewafa alongside Chandni, Pran, Danny Denzongpa. The film was a remake of the Pakistani film Haque Meher. Saawan Kumar Tak did not direct any film in the last 16 years.

Check out Salman Khan's tribute for Saawan Kumar Tak:

Recently, Saawan's nephew had confirmed to ETimes that the filmmaker is 'serious'. “He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He’s had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he’s serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time," he said.

Sawan made his directorial debut in 1972 with the movie Gomti Ke Kinare. Apart from direction, Saawan was also a lyricist. He directed several movies including Souten, Souten Ki Beti, Sanam Bewafa, and Bewaffa Se Waffa among others.

