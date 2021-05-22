Salman Khan mourns the demise of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun composer Vijay Patil of Raam Laxman duo: May his soul RIP

As Vijay Patil of Raam Laxman duo breathed his last, Salman Khan paid his last respects to the veteran music composer.

The entertainment industry got a massive jolt this morning as it lost a shining star to cruel hands of destiny. We are talking about music director Vijay Patil – Laxman of Raam Laxman duo. For the uninitiated, the veteran music composer had given music for movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hum Saath Saath Hain, etc. It was reported that he died of a heart attack at the age of 78 and his demise left everyone shocked.

While several celebs took to social media to pay their respect to Vijay, joining them also mourned his unfortunate demise. To note, Salman played the lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hum Saath Saath Hain, wherein the music was composed by Raam Laxman. Paying his last respects to the late music composer, Salman tweeted, “Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family.”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s tweet for Vijay Patil’s demise.

Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2021

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar had also admitted being saddened by Vijay Patil’s demise. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the legendary singer wrote, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.”

