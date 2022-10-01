Salman Khan mourns his body double Sagar Pandey’s demise: ‘Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon’

Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away. The 50-year-old breathed his last on September 30, Friday, following a heart attack. As per the reports, Sagar Pandey collapsed when he was working out at the gym on Friday afternoon. Salman Khan and his fans are devastated by the untimely demise of his most-loved body double. The superstar took to his official social media handles and mourned the demise of Sagar Pandey, with an emotional post.

Salman Khan shared a picture with his late body double, which was clicked at the location of the 2015 movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan with an emotional note. The actor thanked Sagar Pandey for always being there for him. “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank U,” reads Salman Khan’s post. The superstar’s close associates and friends from the film industry, including his bodyguard Sheraa and Sangeeta Bijlani paid respect to Sagar Pandey in the superstar’s post.