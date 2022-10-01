Salman Khan mourns his body double Sagar Pandey’s demise: ‘Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon’
Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away after suffering a heart attack.
Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away. The 50-year-old breathed his last on September 30, Friday, following a heart attack. As per the reports, Sagar Pandey collapsed when he was working out at the gym on Friday afternoon. Salman Khan and his fans are devastated by the untimely demise of his most-loved body double. The superstar took to his official social media handles and mourned the demise of Sagar Pandey, with an emotional post.
Salman Khan shared a picture with his late body double, which was clicked at the location of the 2015 movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan with an emotional note. The actor thanked Sagar Pandey for always being there for him. “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank U,” reads Salman Khan’s post. The superstar’s close associates and friends from the film industry, including his bodyguard Sheraa and Sangeeta Bijlani paid respect to Sagar Pandey in the superstar’s post.
Check out Salman Khan’s post here:
For the uninitiated, Sagar Pandey, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, had collaborated with Salman Khan for over 50 films. Some of his most popular outings include Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. If the reports are to be believed, Sagar Pandey has also worked as Salman Khan’s body double in his upcoming films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sagar’s last rites will be held in his hometown Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.
Coming to Salman Khan’s career, the superstar was last seen in Antim, in which he made an extended cameo appearance. The movie, which was helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, was a commercial failure. He will be next seen in a special appearance in the Telugu film GodFather, which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. His much-awaited project Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the theatres in December this year.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant’s blindfolds; Fans think it is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia