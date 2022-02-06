Salman Khan mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death; Says 'ur voice shall live with us forever’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning after she got tested positive for COVID-19. She breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Ever since the news of her unfortunate demise came out, social media has been flooded with netizens mourning her loss. Even several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief on Lata Mangeshkar’s death. Now, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him with the nightingale as he mourned the loss of the singer.