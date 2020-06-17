Salman Khan mourns the loss of the martyred soldiers; Says 'This sacrifice will not go to waste'

Salman Khan has paid his condolences for the martyred soldiers of the Galwan Valley who recently lost their lives in Ladakh. Check out his tweet.

The violent and deadly clashes between India and China's troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been heartbreaking, to say the least. As per the latest reports, at least 20 Indian army personnel have been injured and a few of them killed during a violent face-off with troops of China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel. Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their condolences and express gratitude for laying down their lives for India.

And now has paid his tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost their lives in the violent face-off and even expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. The superstar tweeted, "My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy." Even saluted the sacrifice of our Indian soldiers on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Saluting the sacrifice made by the soldiers at the Galwan Valley. Your bravery will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Jai Hind."

(Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor pay tributes to martyred Indian army officers)

Kareena also mourned the loss and shared an image on Instagram which read, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you all for your sacrifices." , who hails from an Army background, sharing a photo wrote, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan."

Check out Salman Khan's tweet here:

My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×