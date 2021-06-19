Salman Khan mourns Milkha Singh’s demise; Says ‘You will always be an inspiration’

As Milkha Singh breathed his last after battling with COVID 19, Salman Khan paid a tribute to him on social media.

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh has left for his heavenly abode on Friday (June 18) at the age of 91. To note, the Olympic gold medallist had breathed his last days after he was diagnosed with COVID 19. His demise came as a massive shock for the entire nation and the social media has been inundated with condolence messages from all around the corner. As per the recent update, Milkha Singh has been cremated in Chandigarh with state honours in presence of the family members and sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Not just commoners, but several celebrities and members of the sports fraternity have also shared heartfelt tributes on social media. Joining them, has also mourned the demise of Milkha Singh who was also known as the Flying Sikh. The actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter and hailed the legendary sprinter’s life and stated that he had had inspired millions of lives. Paying a heartfelt tribute, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor tweeted, “You will always be an inspiration... RIP Milkha Singh Ji” along with folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s tweet for Milkha Singh:

You will always be an inspiration... RIP Milkha Singh Ji.. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 19, 2021

Earlier, also offered condolences to the legendary actor. He tweeted, “The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir”. Paying a tribute, also wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir."

